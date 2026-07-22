SWB Game Notes - July 22, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (9-12, 47-49) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-6, 51-43)

July 22, 2026 | Game 95 | Home Game 44 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Ofreidy Gómez (1-0, 4.88) vs RH Dom Hamel (3-9, 6.95)

Gómez (7/22 @ SWB): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 10 P (7 S) [RailRiders, 13-5]

Hamel (7/10 @ BUF): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO, 34 P (20 S) [RailRiders, 9-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 21, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 13-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders recorded 12 hits and capitalized on six Syracuse errors to take the first game of a six-game set against the Mets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Mets #4 Prospect Jack Wenninger. After J.C. Escarra walked and Marco Luciano singled, Yanquiel Fernández doubled home Escarra and Oswaldo Cabrera plated Luciano with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 edge. In the bottom of the third, Escarra, Luciano, and Cabrera loaded the bases for Tyler Hardman, who reached on an error, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the fourth when Kenedy Corona singled to lead off and scored from first on a pair of throwing errors to pull ahead four runs.

Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez started for the RailRiders, allowing a first-inning walk, then retiring11 batters in a row before giving up his first hit of the night to Nick Morabito in the fifth. After Ji Hwan Bae walked, Ben Rortvedt and Vidal Brujan hit back-to-back singles to cut the lead to two. The Mets scored their third run of the frame on a bases-loaded walk, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held the lead on an inning-ending double play. The RailRiders scored four runs in the sixth to break the game open. With one out, Ernesto Martinez Jr. gave Scranton/Wilkes Barre some breathing room with a 426-foot solo bomb to center field for a two-run cushion. Corona walked, and Duke Ellis singled on a bunt, inducing a throwing error to first that advanced Ellis to third and scored Corona. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. singled home Ellis, moved to second after Escarra walked, advanced to third on a sac fly, and crossed on a wild pitch for an 8-3 lead.

Syracuse loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, cutting the deficit to three on consecutive singles by Morabito and Bae. SWB answered at the bottom of the frame, sending all nine batters to the plate in a five-run outburst. Corona and Ellis walked to lead off, and Lombard Jr.'s bunt produced another Syracuse throwing error at first, plating Corona. Escarra tacked on the second run of the inning with a single. Luciano roped a double, Fernández hit an RBI groundout, and Hardman capped the frame with a sacrifice fly, giving the RailRiders a 12-5 lead.

Rodríguez (6-3) allowed three runs on three hits, walked four, and struck out three in 5.0 innings in the win. Wenninger (4-6) tossed 3.0 frames, surrendering three runs on five hits in defeat.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE BATS ARE ALIVE IN JULY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit .316 as a team in the month of July. Through 13 contests, they have 28 doubles and 29 home runs. The RailRiders have the best batting average and most homers in the entirety of Triple-A. In June, the team was middle of the pack, hitting .256 in 26 games.

DOM'S DELIGHT - Dom Hamel has been a starter for the RailRiders all season long but pitched out of the bullpen his last outing. As a starter, Hamel holds a 7.13 ERA in 16 appearances. The righty pitched into the sixth inning three times. Hamel was utilized as a reliever on July 10 at Buffalo. He threw two clean frames on 34 pitches.

GEORGE'S GAME - George Lombard Jr. has been stellar for the RailRiders since the start of June. He has hit .339 since June began in 17 games. The Yankees #1 prospect began his now 12-game hit streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 18 hits, including seven doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst a 20-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 21 hits, 14 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

THE MAGIC OF MARCO - Marco Luciano has become a force at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan who has batted him in the top of the order since his promotion to Triple-A on May 8. In 41 games, the righty is batting .285 with 43 hits including ten doubles and seven homers. Luciano has walked 23 times compared to just 40 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has played mainly second base with one appearance at shortstop. The Yankees claimed Luciano off of waivers from Baltimore in January, designated him for assignment, and outrighted him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

IT'S A SACRIFICE - The RailRiders have recorded 30 sacrifice fly balls as a team this summer. They notched two more last night, including one each from Tyler Hardman and Oswaldo Cabrera. It was Cabrera's 13th of the season, which not only leads the team but the entirety of Triple-A. SWB has also laid down thirteen sacrifice bunts, with five coming off the bat of Kenedy Corona. That number is tied with two other players for second most in the International League.

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES - Last night, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played clean defense the entire game while Syracuse compiled six errors, including three from pitchers. The RailRiders have accumulated 88 errors which is third most in Triple-A. The Mets are middle of the pack with 77 miscues.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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