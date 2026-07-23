SWB Game Notes - July 23, 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (10-12, 48-49) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (14-7, 51-44)

July 23, 2026 | Game 96 | Home Game 45 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Clay Holmes (MLB Rehab) vs #21 RH Brendan Beck (7-2, 3.09)

Holmes (w/ NYM): 4-4, 2.39 ERA, 9 GS, 52.2 IP, 40 H, 14 ER, 3 HR, 18 BB, 45 SO

Beck (7/12 @ BUF): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO, 81 P (52 S) [RailRiders, 8-7 (10)]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 22, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 5-4 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a one-run lead heading into the eighth, but Syracuse scored a pair in the frame to end Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's four-game winning streak.

The RailRiders opened the offense in the bottom of the first with three doubles from Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr., Yanquiel Fernández, and Oswaldo Cabrera, giving the RailRiders an early 2-0 edge.

RailRiders starter Dom Hamel retired the first nine batters he faced, no-hitting the Mets until the top of the fourth, when he gave up a solo homer to Ronny Mauricio to halve the deficit. Syracuse continued the offense against SWB reliever Eric Reyzelman. With runners on the corners, Eric Wagaman hit an RBI groundout to score MJ Melendez, and an errant throw to first on a Ji Hwan Bae base hit plated Nick Morabito to give the Mets a 3-2 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the home half of the frame. After Ernesto Martínez Jr. reached on a forceout and Kenedy Corona walked, Duke Ellis ripped a single to left-center, scoring Martínez Jr. to tie the game at three. The RailRiders regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Escarra reached on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI base hit by Marco Luciano to break the tie and give the RailRiders a one-run cushion.

In the top of the eighth, Syracuse took their second lead of the game. After loading the bases, Eric Wagaman singled home two for a 5-4 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre squandered a pair of one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth and was unable to complete the comeback, grounding into an inning-ending double play.

Hamel allowed two runs on one hit, striking out four in 3.0 innings of work. Bradley Hanner (4-2) worked 1.1 frames, surrendering two runs on two hits in the loss. Joe Jacques (2-0) threw 1.1 scoreless frames for the win, and Ben Simon (S, 3) recorded the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE BATS ARE ALIVE IN JULY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit .314 as a team in the month of July. Through 14 contests, they have 32 doubles and 29 home runs. The RailRiders have the best batting average and most homers in the entirety of Triple-A. In June, the team was middle of the pack, hitting .256 in 26 games.

BRENDAN'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck earned the International League's Pitcher of the Month award for June. In five starts, he held a 1.24 earned run average. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice, including for his seven no-hit frames against the Mets. He has had seven quality starts and has reached the seventh inning three times the summer. Beck has lowered his season ERA to 3.09 with a team-high seven wins in 17 starts. Despite missing two outings in Triple-A to pitch for New York, the righty has the best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He has the second most innings with 93.1 and has notched the fifth most strikeouts with 93. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

GEORGE'S GAME - George Lombard Jr. has been stellar for the RailRiders since the start of June. He has hit .364 since June began in 18 total games. The Yankees #1 prospect began his now 13-game hit streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 21 hits, including nine doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst a 21-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 24 hits, 15 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

THE MAGIC OF MARCO - Marco Luciano has become a force at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan who has batted him in the top of the order since his promotion to Triple-A on May 8. In 42 games, the righty is batting .290 with 45 hits including ten doubles and seven homers. Luciano has walked 24 times compared to just 41 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has played mainly second base with one appearance at shortstop. The Yankees claimed Luciano off of waivers from Baltimore in January, designated him for assignment, and outrighted him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

CHRIS IS CLEAN- Chris Kean has now compiled three scoreless innings for the RailRiders since his call up to Triple-A on July 7. He has made four appearances, allowing just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out four. With Somerset, he held a 3.34 ERA in 35 innings with just five walks compared to 43 total strikeouts before his call-up. Kean, 24, was signed by the Yankees in 2023 out of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES - Last night, both teams each made one error in the game. The RailRiders have accumulated 89 errors which is third most in Triple-A. The Mets are in the top of the pack as well with 78 miscues.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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