Iowa Drops Rain-Shortened Game in Gwinnett

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Iowa Cubs (42-54) dropped a 4-2 decision tonight to the Gwinnett Stripers (50-47) at Gwinnett Field. The game was called after 5.0 innings due to inclement weather.

In the first inning, the I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead as BJ Murray singled home a run and extended his on-base streak to 31 games.

In the second, Gwinnett plated three runs to give them a 3-1 advantage, but Brett Bateman stole second and scored on a throwing error in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the Stripers added another run to make it 4-2.

Iowa will play at Gwinnett on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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