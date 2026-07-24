Iowa Drops Rain-Shortened Game in Gwinnett
Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Iowa Cubs (42-54) dropped a 4-2 decision tonight to the Gwinnett Stripers (50-47) at Gwinnett Field. The game was called after 5.0 innings due to inclement weather.
In the first inning, the I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead as BJ Murray singled home a run and extended his on-base streak to 31 games.
In the second, Gwinnett plated three runs to give them a 3-1 advantage, but Brett Bateman stole second and scored on a throwing error in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.
In the bottom half of the fifth, the Stripers added another run to make it 4-2.
Iowa will play at Gwinnett on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from July 23, 2026
- Stripers Shut Down Iowa 4-2 Behind Smith-Shawver, Rain - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Drops Rain-Shortened Game in Gwinnett - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Return to Losing Column, Suffer 13-3 Defeat to Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Ortiz, Lipscomb Propel Red Wings to Extra-Inning Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Lose in Extra Innings to Rochester Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Beck, Pen Deliver Shutout Win for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Bullpen Deals, Offense Falls Short in 2-0 Loss - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Fall to IronPigs on Thursday Night - Indianapolis Indians
- Chuck King Goes Career-Long Eight Innings as 'Pigs Stymie Indy - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Gwinnett Stripers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 23, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Put Jumbo Shrimp on Ice, 15-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Atlanta Braves Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Host Charlotte for Final Time in 2026 - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 28-August 2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- MLB Trainers Recount Their Time Spent with Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Preview 7/21-26 - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Back from Road Trip with Series against Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Ekness Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Walked off in Extras for Second Straight Night to Space Cowboys - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Beat Bees 8-3 for 6th Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Drops Game Two of Series to Durham on Wednesday - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Sweep Doubleheader from Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader over Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.