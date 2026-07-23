Homestand Preview 7/21-26

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, from Tuesday, July 21, through Sunday, July 26.

Fans can purchase tickets online here, by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, July 21 vs Norfolk Tides: Pre-game Entertainment from DJ Carolina X

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Arrive early and enjoy live music from DJ Carolina X before the first pitch. The local DJ will help set the tone for an exciting night at the ballpark with a pregame performance to get fans ready for all the action ahead.

Wednesday, July 22 vs Norfolk Tides: Bark in the Ballpark

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Bark in the Ballpark this Wednesday! Enjoy FREE caricatures by Lonnie and a dog-friendly evening filled with fun, presented by Obedient K9 Academy.

Thursday, July 23 vs Norfolk Tides: Thirsty Thursday & Sweet Tea Jerseys

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Quench your thirst with our $5 drink specials at select locations around the ballpark, exclusive to Thirsty Thursdays.

Celebrate one of the South's favorite traditions as the Knights take the field in their Sweet Teas jerseys. Fans can enjoy freshly brewed sweet tea and specialty food offerings throughout the ballpark!

Friday, July 24 vs Norfolk Tides: VS. Cancer Night & Friday Knight Fireworks

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Join us for VS. Cancer Night as the Knights take the field in support of children and families impacted by pediatric cancer, presented by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Fans can enjoy pre-game entertainment from Split Second Sound before first pitch, then stay after the final out for our spectacular Friday Knight Fireworks presented by Great Clips.

Saturday, July 25 vs Norfolk Tides: Snow Globe Giveaway & Pre-game Catch

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

It may be summer, but we're bringing the holiday spirit to Truist Field! Enjoy pre-game catch on the field, festive performances from Treble and Tinsel, and meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou before first pitch.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative snow globe as we kick off the Christmas in July celebration all weekend long.

Sunday, July 26 vs Norfolk Tides: Christmas in July & EVERYONE Runs the Bases!

First Pitch 1:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 12:00 p.m.

Keep the Christmas in July celebration going with a special appearance by Santa and festive pre-game entertainment from the Carolers of Christmas Past. After the final out, fans of all ages are invited onto the field to run the bases presented by Chici Mama.

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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