Charlotte Knights and Great Clips Team up in the Fight vs. Cancer

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and Great Clips are once again teaming up with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to combat cancer. On Friday, July 24th, the Knights take on the Norfolk Tides at Truist Field as well as the fight against cancer.

Gates will open at 6:00pm and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Vs. Cancer placard to display during the pre-game moment of silence. Then, at the end of the fifth inning a heart-warming, must-see Home Run for Life ceremony will occur on the field.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation will be stationed on the concourse throughout the game for fans in attendance that would like to support the cause. Great Clips will also have a presence in the concourse providing haircuts to fans and raising money for the fight against cancer.

Donations may be made by Texting "PBTF2026" to "41444" for a chance to enter into a 50/50 raffle which will run all week from July 21 - July 26, or by visiting the Charlotte Knights team fundraising page here.

Additionally, starting on Tuesday and running until supplies last is a mystery jersey sale on the concourse where fans can randomly pick up a box and receive a variety of jerseys. Some Jerseys are autographed. All of those proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The Vs. Cancer Auction is another way fans can contribute. Specialty autographed items and Knights memorabilia will be up for auction online from July 20 -July 26. Bids may be placed at MiLBauctions.com. The Knights will also host a Silent Auction at the ballpark on July 24.

The evening will also feature a check presentation ceremony, a post-game lantern ceremony, and a post-game Fireworks display. For the check presentation, Great Clips salons across the Charlotte area held an in-salon fundraiser from June 22 to July 17 where the community was able to make donations to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and receive a coupon towards their next haircut. With the help of the Charlotte community, Great Clips salons in the area have raised $275K for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation since 2017.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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