Bats Back from Road Trip with Series against Indianapolis

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back in action for their first series at Louisville Slugger Field since the MLB All-Star break. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 2 against the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The week features plenty of new and returning promotions for fans of all ages, including Peanut Allergy Awareness Night on Tuesday, where the ballpark will withhold the sale of any peanuts or peanut-based products in the ballpark for those with coinciding allergies to attend, Paw Patrol Night on Saturday, where fans can meet their favorite canine cop, Chase, as the Bats wear special Paw Patrol-themed jerseys, and Beachin' @ The Ballpark on Friday, where fans are invited to show up in their beach gear for the third Humidity Night of the year, as the Bats once again wear their rebranded jerseys.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday, while streaming on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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