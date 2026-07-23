WooSox Game Information

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

After the game, the 2026 WooSox Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will take place and be televised live on NESN and air on NASH 98.9 FM beginning at 6:00 pm. WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg, celebrating his 50th anniversary in professional baseball and former WooSox & current Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy, coming off a Boston franchise-record 15-game winning streak, will be inducted along with two other local standouts posthumously. The 1976 American League Rookie of the Year pitcher Mark Fidrych from Northboro, MA, and Gene Zabinski, the late Worcester civic leader who helped bring the WooSox to Worcester will also be honored.

JULY 23rd JACKSONVILLE (8-14)/(50-46) at WORCESTER (11-11)/(47-46) 12:05 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp LHP Braxton Garrett (4-2, 1.52) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-6, 6.75)

A Special Day (and Evening) at Polar Park - The Worcester Red Sox host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) in a 12:05 pm matinee today at Polar Park as the clubs play game three of their 6-game series following last night's make-up doubleheader swept by the WooSox, 3-2 and 13-12. This afternoon's game will be televised live on NESN and air on NASH 98.9 FM.

WooSox Hall of Fame Class of 2026 - After the game, the WooSox grounds crew and operations staff will quickly get the field ready for the 2026 WooSox Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will begin with a reception for invited guests and then at 6:00 pm with the induction of the Class of 2026. WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg, celebrating his 50th anniversary in professional baseball and former WooSox & current Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy, coming off a Boston franchise-record 15-game winning streak, will be inducted along with two other local standouts posthumously. The 1976 American League Rookie of the Year pitcher Mark Fidrych from Northboro, MA, and Gene Zabinski, the late Worcester civic leader who helped bring the WooSox to Worcester will also be honored. The enshrinement ceremonies will take place from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park and will be televised live on NESN as well as on radio on NASH 98.9 FM. Fans are invited to attend the 6:00 pm ceremonies at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl by the WooSox 1st base dugout.

Daydream Believer - The WooSox come into play this afternoon with a 22-16 record in day games compared to a 25-30 mark at night

Double Your Pleasure - Worcester's dramatic come-from-behind, 13-12 walk-off victory over Jacksonville last night in the nightcap of their make-up doubleheader completed their fourth doubleheader sweep in as many twin bills this season. The WooSox won the opener of yesterday's doubleheader, 3-2 in a quick, well-pitched game. Game two included 25 total runs on 25 combined hits. Today's game will mark three games in less than 24 hours between these two teams whose cities are 1,114 miles apart from each other - the longest second furthest distance of any WooSox opponent. Worcester to St. Paul, MN is just over 1,200 miles.

Close Encounters - Each of the last five Worcester games have been 1-run affairs...the Sox walked-off Rochester, 6-5 in 10-innings on July 12 before the break, dropped back-to-back 1-run decisions at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Friday, 7-6, and were walked-off by the RailRiders on Sunday, 5-4. The streak continued when the WooSox won the opener of their make-up doubleheader vs. Jacksonville yesterday, 3-2 and then rallied for an improbable, 13-12 walk-off win in the nightcap. Furthermore, 11 of the last 16 WooSox games have been decided by 1-run with the Sox winning 7 of those 11. Worcester is now 15-14 in 1-run games this season.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Today, 12:05 pm AbbVie STEM Day; Postgame Player Meet & Greet in DCU Club, presented by DCU; WooSox Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Class of 2026 - Dr. Charles Steinberg, Chad Tracy, Mark Fidrych, and Gene Zabinski - from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park. Fans are invited to attend at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl. Ceremony will be televised live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Friday, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 21-26 vs. Jacksonville - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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