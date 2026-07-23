Sounds Host Charlotte for Final Time in 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to take on the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) from July 28-August 2. The series will have two gate giveaways, Women & Girls in Sports Night, Faith & Family Night, Home Run for Life Night and Bluey Night, along with daily promotions including Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday, featuring Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday's game will feature the first giveaway of the week with the Country Legends Coasters for the second time this season. The action continues with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game.

Wednesday's game also features Women & Girls in Sports Night as we celebrate the impact of women and girls in sports, inspiring future generations. As the evening unfolds, Playmakers Nashville will be hosting a pregame panel about How to Get in the Game at Third & Home from 4:30-5:30pm. The moderator for the panel is Dawn Davenport, ESPN Sideline Reporter. Fans can purchase tickets to the panel and in-game networking in the Coors Light Home Run Porch here.

Playmakers Nashville is a "membership-based community dedicated to igniting the power of women in sports on the field, behind the scenes, and at every level in between. The purpose of this organization gives you the chance to build your professional growth, create opportunities for meaningful connection and celebrate the voices and achievements of women in sports."

Throwback Thursday includes the fifth Wristbands Box Mixer where you can mingle and chat with new faces while you enjoy the game. Home Run for Life Night which shares a powerful story of life saved through organ donation. Fans can participate in Music Bingo throughout the game and enjoy throwback drink specials available at the concessions.

The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Friday night will also feature Faith & Family Night, a special evening centered on faith, family and togetherness. Enjoy Hit City Saturday with the Sounds, while also celebrating Bluey Night. Saturday will also feature the second and final giveaway of the week where fans can receive a Denim Bucket Hat.

The series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and round the bases after the final out of the game.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

Wednesday, July 29 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Country Legends Coasters presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Women & Girls in Sports Night presented by Tanger

Join us as we celebrate the impact of women and girls in sports.

In partnership with Playmakers, this special night honors the athletes, coaches, and trailblazers, inspiring future generations.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, July 30 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Wristband Mixer presented by Jevo

Looking to meet someone new? Grab a wristband and head to The Band Box for our Wristband Mixer!

Whether you're here to mingle, make a connection, or just have some fun, it's the perfect way to spend an evening.

Home Run for Life Night presented by Tennessee Donor Services

Join us for a special in-game recognition that shares a powerful story of life saved through organ donation.

It's a meaningful reminder to our fans of the incredible impact donors and their families have in giving others a second chance of life.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The theme will feature Dad Rock. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, July 31 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:15 p.m.

Faith & Family Night

A special evening centered on faith, family, and togetherness.

Enjoy meaningful moments, community celebrations, and baseball in a welcoming Hit City atmosphere.

Caleb and John will have a pre-game performance under the scoreboard from (5:15-5:40).

Churches will be able to purchase tickets here.

Friday Fireworks

Start your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Saturday, August 1 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:15 p.m.

Bluey Night

Bring the whole family for a tail-wagging good time inspired by Bluey-kid-friendly fun, playful vibes, and baseball make it a perfect night in Hit City.

Bluey and Bingo will be on the concourse for a meet and greet, as well as take pictures during the game.

Denim Bucket Hat presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park.

Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, August 2 vs. Charlotte - 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information regarding Group Outings or Premium Hospitality options, please call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.