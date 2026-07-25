RailRiders Succumb to Syracuse

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-1 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at PNC Field. Syracuse scored early and often to tie the series at two wins apiece.

Syracuse plated the first runs of the game thanks to a two-run shot from Ronny Mauricio in the first inning.

The RailRiders chipped at the lead, halving it in the second. Yanquiel Fernández led off with a walk and moved to third on Oswaldo Cabrera's single. Fernández scored on a Tyler Hardman groundout for a 2-1 score.

The Mets increased their advantage in the fifth. Ji Hwan Bae rocked an RBI single and two-runs off the bat of Ryan Clifford made it 5-1.

Syracuse added three more in the next frame. With four singles and a catcher's interference, the visitors took an 8-1 advantage.

Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-7) took the loss after four innings of two-run ball. Fellow starter Jonah Tong worked four and two thirds, allowing one run while striking out nine. The Mets bullpen combined for 4.1 quiet frames to seal the victory.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets Saturday night at PNC Field celebrating Christmas in July. Alexander Cornielle gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to face Syracuse's Robert Stock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 15-8, 52-45







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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