Tides Splits Doubleheader At Charlotte

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (8-15 | 36-62) split a doubleheader with the Charlotte Knights (11-14 | 53-49) on Friday night at Truist Field. The Tides defeated the Knights in game one, 2-1, and losing game two, 6-1.

Both starting pitchers for the Tides pitched went at least 5.0 innings. Game one starter Cade Povich earned the win, striking out five batters in 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits (one home run) and three walks. He threw 80 pitches, 50 for strikes. Luis Vázquez and Silas Ardoin homered in the matchup to give Norfolk a 2-1 win.

Game Two starter Nestor German lasted 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits (one home run), and one walk while striking out five. With 103 strikeouts this season, German exits the night 3rd on the International League leader board.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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