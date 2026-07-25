Red Wings Rally Falls Just Short in Buffalo

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After an extra-inning win on Thursday, the Rochester Red Wings (13-12, 58-40) looked to win two straight to at least even the series against the Buffalo Bisons (13-12, 48-52). After facing an early 5-0 deficit Friday night, the Red Wings mounted a comeback, leading to a 6-6 tie in the sixth. CF Andrew Pinckney and C Riley Adams provided two homers throughout the game to catalyze the comeback, ultimately leading to falling just short of a second straight victory with the final score falling 7-6.

Buffalo got off to a hot start in the opening inning after CF Ismael Munguia and SS Josh Kasevich sent two consecutive line drive singles in fair play. Shortly after, a ground out led to both runners advancing to second and third, followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of 2B Charles McAdoo, allowing Munguia to find home plate. After scoring the first run of the game, the Bisons extended their lead after DH Daz Cameron smashed a two-run homer to center field, giving Buffalo a quick 3-0 advantage.

In the second inning, Buffalo added on to their start with two more home runs, beginning with former Red Wing C C.J. Stubbs blasting a solo shot to left-center field. Shortly after, LF Carlos Mendoza tagged along with the homer-happy Bisons after sending a solo shot of his own to right-center field, giving Buffalo an early 5-0 lead.

In the third, Buffalo logged their fourth homer of the evening after RF Je'Von Ward sent a solo shot to right-center field, giving the Bisons a 6-0 lead.

Rochester got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with a series of events that began with a 3B Brady House walk, followed by an Andrew Pinckney two-run home run to left-center field, cutting into the Bisons' lead at 6-2.

The Red Wings cut the Bisons' lead in half in the fifth inning with a sequence that was kicked off with a double to center by Riley Adams. Shortly after, 2B Phillip Glasser logged an infield single that allowed Adams to reach third, followed by LF Christian Franklin grounding into a force out, allowing Adams to score and make it 6-3 Buffalo.

The Red Wings' sixth inning began with a single by Brady House. After a strikeout, SS Trey Lipscomb singled, moving House to third. Lipscomb then stole second before Riley Adams crushed his seventh home run of the season, tying the game at 6-6.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Kasevich crushed his fourth home run of the season to put Buffalo back in front, 7-6, sending the Bisons into the ninth three outs away from a victory.

Facing one final opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, Rochester went down in order as all three batters grounded out.

RHP Trevor Williams got the start for Rochester, pitching 4.1 innings while allowing seven hits and six runs, walking one, and striking out five. RHP Robert Cranz took over for Williams and pitched 0.2 innings, recording one strikeout. LHP Eric Tolman followed Cranz and pitched 1.0 inning, recording one strikeout. RHP Chandler Champlain handled the final 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and one run while walking one and striking out three.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is CF Andrew Pinckney. The 25-year-old from Alabama logged two hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth that helped Rochester come back from an early 5-0 deficit. The former Alabama Crimson Tide now has 13 homers and 48 RBI on the season.

Rochester will play game five of the series against the Bisons Saturday at 6:35 p.m., as they will look to bounce back into the win column. RHP Luis Perales will start for Rochester against RHP Chad Dallas for the Bisons.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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