Jason Matthews Shines on vs. Cancer Night
Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Friday night at Truist Field featured more than baseball. Yes, the Charlotte Knights and the Norfolk Tides played a twin bill with each team earning a win; Norfolk 2-1 in Game One and Charlotte 6-1 in Game Two, but it was also the Knights' annual Vs. Cancer night.
Members of the Charlotte community poured into Truist Field and combined with the Knights raised over $91,000 for the fight against cancer. The evening featured a heartfelt Home Run for Life celebration midway through the game and a post-game Lantern Ceremony.
As for the baseball, the Tides edged the Knights in Game One, but the home team regrouped in game two.
Charlotte shortstop Jason Matthews, who lost both of his parents to cancer when he was seven years old, hit the very first pitch he saw over the wall for a solo Home Run. The longball was Matthews' third of the year and broke a scoreless tie.
Matthews was not done. In the top of the sixth inning, he robbed former Knight Bryan Ramos of a base hit with a miraculous diving stop and throw from deep in the hole at short.
In the bottom of the sixth Charlotte sealed the win with a five-run frame. Dru Baker's pinch-hit, two-run single and Andy Weber's three-run double provided the fireworks.
Hagen Smith earned his first victory at the Triple-A level with a pair of scoreless innings pitched. Jonathan Cannon also delivered one of his best outings of the season in game one. Cannon worked six innings in a no-decision.
Both teams are back in action at Truist Field on Saturday with the first pitch set for 6:05pm ET.
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