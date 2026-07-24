Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 at Buffalo

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-11, 58-39) vs. Buffalo Bisons (12-12, 47-52)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Grant Rogers (2-8, 5.53)

A MID SUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ and SS TREY LIPSCOMB paved the way to an extra-inning victory for the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night, as the two delivered runs during the top of the 10th to take down the Buffalo Bisons, 5-2...3B BRADY HOUSE notched the Wings' first scores of the game with a two-RBI triple in the top of the fifth, and 2B CAYDEN WALLACE registered a pair of hits...five different pitchers saw time on the hill, with RHP GUS VARLAND earning the win in a scoreless, two-strikeout performance over 2.0 innings of action...Rochester looks to move to a season-high 20 games over .500 tonight, sending rehabbing RHP TREVOR WILLIAMS to open against Bisons RHP Grant Rogers... The Red Wings have not been at least 20 games over .500 since they were 77-57 on 8/27/2017.

WILL-POWER: RHP TREVOR WILLIAMS will continue his Major League rehab assignment with Rochester tonight, taking the ball first for the Red Wings...Williams has made five appearances (5 GS) on his assignment since 6/28, logging a 4.09 ERA (5 ER/11.0 IP) with 13 strikeouts and three walks...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will follow, in what will be the 125th appearance of his professional career...the California native ranks second among all qualified International League pitchers with a 1.05 WHIP, fifth with 87.0 innings pitched, sixth with a 4.03 ERA (39 ER/87.0 IP), and seventh with a .235 BAA... Red Wings pitching ranks second in the IL with a 2.67 ERA over the last week...they also rank second in earned runs allowed (16), T-4th in homers allowed (4), and sixth in BAA (.222).

THE BRADY BUNCH: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 2-for-4 at the plate last night with a triple, a single, a walk, and a pair of RBI...this marks his third triple in the month of July, tying his season-high for triples from 2023 across Single-A FBG, High-A WIL, and Double-A HBG...the Georgia native now leads all Red Wings hitters this season in triples with three...he now extends his on-base streak to nine consecutive games, dating back to 7/10 vs WOR... In the month of July, House is slashing .306/.342/.611 (22-for-72) with four homers, four doubles, three triples, and 13 RBI.

WORTH THE WAIT: Last night's victory marked the Red Wings seventh extra-inning win of the season (T-2nd in IL), improving their record to 7-5...Rochester's offense ranks third in the International League with six extra-inning XBH this season, and are T-4th in RBI (16)...their pitching staff also ranks second in the IL with a 0.59 ERA (1 ER/15.1 IP), 1.04 WHIP, and .143 BAA during extra innings.

HOTTER THAN JULY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB collected two hits, including a double, while drawing a walk and driving in two runs last night's game...he is slashing .359/.417/.594 with four home runs and 17 RBI over 17 games in July, good for a 1.011 OPS...across the month (min. 50 AB) he ranks third in the International League in RBI, T-6th with 23 total hits, T-7th with 38 total bases, eighth in batting average, and 12th in OPS...he is now just 12 at-bats shy of 1000 as a Red Wing, third-most among all Rochester hitters in the Nationals era (since 2021) behind only Jake Noll (1021) and Darren Baker (1178).

WALLACE & GROMHIT: 2B CAYDEN WALLACE went 2-for-4 at the plate last night...he is batting .294 (5-for-17) over his last five games with two multi-hit performances...prior to his July 4 promotion to Rochester, he hit .329 with seven home runs in June for Double-A Harrisburg...this season between Harrisburg and Rochester, Wallace owns a .298 average against right-handed pitching... Between Harrisburg (Double-A) and Rochester (Triple-A), he ranks seventh among Double and Triple-A hitters with a .353 batting average when his team is leading (Min. 100 AB).

RED WINGS REWIND...2014: 12 years ago today, RHP TREVOR MAY threw the first 3.0 innings of the 23rd, and most recent no-hitter in Red Wings franchise history against Indianapolis...rain postponed the remainder of the contest that day, before LHP LOGAN DARNELL finished the job with 6.0 no-hit frames just weeks later on August 11...it marks one of two combined 9.0-inning no-hitters in franchise history, and is also one of two no-hitters in the 21st century (both 7/6/11).







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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