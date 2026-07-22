RailRiders Top Error-Prone Mets

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 13-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders recorded 12 hits and capitalized on six Syracuse errors to take the first game of a six-game set against the Mets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Mets #4 Prospect Jack Wenninger. After J.C. Escarra walked and Marco Luciano singled, Yanquiel Fernández doubled home Escarra and Oswaldo Cabrera plated Luciano with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 edge.

In the bottom of the third, Escarra, Luciano, and Cabrera loaded the bases for Tyler Hardman, who reached on an error, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead.

The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the fourth when Kenedy Corona singled to lead off and scored from first on a pair of throwing errors to pull ahead four runs.

Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez started for the RailRiders, allowing a first-inning walk, then retiring11 batters in a row before giving up his first hit of the night to Nick Morabito in the fifth. After Ji Hwan Bae walked, Ben Rortvedt and Vidal Brujan hit back-to-back singles to cut the lead to two. The Mets scored their third run of the frame on a bases-loaded walk, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held the lead on an inning-ending double play.

The RailRiders scored four runs in the sixth to break the game open. With one out, Ernesto Martinez Jr. gave Scranton/Wilkes Barre some breathing room with a 426-foot solo bomb to center field for a two-run cushion. Corona walked, and Duke Ellis singled on a bunt, inducing a throwing error to first that advanced Ellis to third and scored Corona. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. singled home Ellis, moved to second after Escarra walked, advanced to third on a sac fly, and crossed on a wild pitch for an 8-3 lead.

Syracuse loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, cutting the deficit to three on consecutive singles by Morabito and Bae.

SWB answered at the bottom of the frame, sending all nine batters to the plate in a five-run outburst. Corona and Ellis walked to lead off, and Lombard Jr.'s bunt produced another Syracuse throwing error at first, plating Corona. Escarra tacked on the second run of the inning with a single. Luciano roped a double, Fernández hit an RBI groundout, and Hardman capped the frame with a sacrifice fly, giving the RailRiders a 12-5 lead.

Rodríguez (6-3) allowed three runs on three hits, walked four, and struck out three in 5.0 innings in the win. Wenninger (4-6) tossed 3.0 frames, surrendering three runs on five hits in defeat.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets on Wednesday at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 14-6, 51-43







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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