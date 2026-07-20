Bulls Win Series over Knights

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Carson Williams tripled home the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 3-2 at the DBAP on Sunday evening.

Williams, who singled in a run in the third, drove a fastball from Charlotte reliever Hagen Smith against the Blue Monster in left-center to score Oliver Dunn with the go-ahead run.

Cam Hill pitched a scoreless eighth, then turned the lead over to Logan Workman (S, 2).

Workman recorded his second career save by stranding Caden Connor at second base as pinch-hitter Michael Turner fiÃâied out to center.

The Bulls (15-4) continued with the best second half mark in the minors as they won their third straight series to commence the half.

Durham starter Michael Forret worked four innings on 89 pitches, stranding 10 Charlotte baserunners. Chase Solesky (W, 5-6) notched the win, part of a five-reliever, five-inning scoreless day.

The Knights stranded 14 across the game and outhit the Bulls 11 to five.

The Bulls had not beaten the Knights (8-13) until Friday's series opener. Durham lost all nine to Charlotte in the first half, but took two of three to start the final seasonal push after the four-day all-star break.

After Monday's off day, Durham heads to first half champion Memphis to face the Redbirds.

The Bulls have yet to play Memphis in 2026, but play the Redbirds 18 times before the close of the regular season in late September.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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