Margaritaville, Bull Sharks & Fireworks Await

Published on July 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







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Three can't-miss nights featuring the Bull Shark debut, Champ the Bat Dog, Community Heroes Night, and more.

There's no such thing as an "off night" during this homestand.

From the return of Margaritaville Night and the debut of this year's Bull Shark alternate identity to the fan-favorite Champ the Bat Dog, presented by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer, and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, all three games are packed with can't-miss entertainment.

Add in two nights of postgame fireworks and a special Community Heroes Night, presented by T-Mobile, honoring the men and women who keep our community safe and healthy, and you've got three great reasons to head to the DBAP next weekend.

Check out everything happening below and start planning your visit!

Theme Night Spotlight

Friday, July 17: Margaritaville Night

Escape to paradise at the DBAP! Enjoy tropical vibes, island-inspired entertainment, and be among the first to see the 2026 Bull Shark take the field as the Bulls debut this year's alternate identity, created in collaboration with Margaritaville. Stick around after the final out for a spectacular postgame fireworks show, presented by bioMérieux, to cap off the evening.

Saturday, July 18: Bull Shark Night

The Bull Shark celebration continues! See the Bulls suit up once again in this year's Bull Shark alternate jerseys, created in collaboration with Margaritaville, and don't miss a special appearance from fan favorite Champ the Bat Dog. Then, end the night with another spectacular postgame fireworks show.

Sunday, July 19: Community Heroes Day

T-Mobile is proud to present Appreciating Our Community Heroes- a special ownership night celebrating the local first responders, military members, and community champions who make a difference every day. Community heroes will be recognized on field and on the videoboard, with fans joining in to show their appreciation. This one's for the people who keep our hometowns connected.







International League Stories from July 16, 2026

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