Bassitt, Watts-Brown Combine For Gem

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-17 | 36-64) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (15-12 | 51-47), 4-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk takes game one in the series vs. the Red Sox, the first time the two teams have faced since the 2024 season.

Chris Bassitt began his MLB Rehab Assignment tonight. The first pitch he threw was a home run allowed to Boston prospect Franklin Arias, his first career Triple-A homer. Bassitt settled in from there, finishing with 3.1 innings pitched. He allowed that one hit, walked one and struck out three. Bassitt scored 46 pitches, 28 for strikes.

After Yosver Zulueta finished the fourth inning, Juaron Watts-Brown served as a follower to make his Triple-A debut. He would earn the win, not allowing a run in the first four innings pitched. Watts-Brown found trouble in the ninth inning, allowing two runs. Jose Espada came in for the final out and earned the save for the win.

Norfolk was able to hold off the late comeback due to earlier offense. Creed Willems led the production with a home run and two RBI in a 2-for-3, BB effort. His first hit was an RBI single to tie the game in the fourth. Creed's 14th home run of the season came in the 8th inning, proving to be a needed insurance run for the win.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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