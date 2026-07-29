IronPigs and Bisons Postponed on Tuesday, July 28th

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Tuesday, July 28th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Buffalo Bisons at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 30th, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

If fans with tickets to Tuesday's game would like to attend Thursday, July 30th's doubleheader, Tuesday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Thursday, July 30th's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Thursday, July 30th's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.

All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2026 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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