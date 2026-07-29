Ralphy Shines in Battle of Top Prospects
Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On a gorgeous Tuesday evening in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers knocked off the visiting Toledo Mud Hens, 6-4. The Clippers scored four times in the first two innings on the way to taking the opening game of this week's series against their in-state rivals from Toledo.
Over 10,000 fans packed Huntington Park for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night to see Cleveland's number one prospect Ralphy Velazquez square off against Detroit's number one prospect, outfielder Max Clark.
It was Velazquez's night to shine, starting when the first baseman demolished a 1st inning fastball off of the light tower above the videoboard to give Columbus a quick 3-0 advantage. It was Ralphy's fifth homer since being promoted to Columbus from Double-A earlier this season.
Velazquez added a double later to finish the night 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Fittingly, he would make the game's final out with a diving stop on a ground ball to seal the victory and queue the Clipp Clap.
Toledo got one back in the top of the 2nd, but in the bottom of the frame Kody Huff reestablished the three-run lead with a solo jack, his career-best 15th home run this season.
Kahlil Watson drove one in with a sacrifice fly in the 7th, and Alfonsin Rosario singled in another in the 8th for his first career RBI at the Triple-A level.
Lefty Steven Perez was the winning pitcher for the Clippers, after allowing one run with one strikeout over 1.2 innings of relief work. Righty Codi Heuer finished things off in the 9th for his 6th save of the year.
Columbus now has an overall record of 53-49, while Toledo drops to 50-52.
The Clippers and Mud Hens continue the series on $5 Wednesday! You can be there to see two of the game's top prospects battle for just five bucks! Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Charlotte Downs Nashville as Urquidy Deals in Debut - Charlotte Knights
- I-Cubs Fall Late to Scranton in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Lose Late Lead to Open Series at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Valdez's Ninth-Inning Knock Lifts Indians over Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Ralphy Shines in Battle of Top Prospects - Columbus Clippers
- Bassitt, Watts-Brown Combine For Gem - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Blunder in Ninth, Lose 5-4 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Squeak by Syracuse in Series-Opening Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short, WooSox Drop Opener in Norfolk - Worcester Red Sox
- Mauricio's Two-Run Homer Tightens Gap, Red Wings Pull Away for a Win - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers' Tuesday Game at Durham Postponed by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs and Bisons Postponed on Tuesday, July 28th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Notes July 28: Iowa Cubs vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 28, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Mets Manager Dick Scott Takes Leave of Absence after Surgery - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Caissie Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mountcastle, Bassitt Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.