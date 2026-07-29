Mauricio's Two-Run Homer Tightens Gap, Red Wings Pull Away for a Win

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio rounds the bases

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets)

Rochester, NY - Ronny Mauricio's two-run homer in the seventh inning brought the tying run to the plate, but the Syracuse Mets came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at ESL Ballpark.

Syracuse (12-15, 50-52) struck first in the opening inning when Nick Morabito singled, stole second, advanced to third on Mike Tauchman's flyout and scored on Mauricio's sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Rochester (15-13, 60-41) answered with five runs in the second inning. Cayden Wallace delivered an RBI single, Maxwell Romero Jr. brought home another run on a fielder's choice, a wild pitch scored Joey Wiemer, and Christian Franklin capped the inning with a two-run double to put the Red Wings in front 5-1.

The Mets chipped away in the third. Zack Short walked before Morabito launched a two-run homer to left-center, his 10th of the season, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

Rochester added an insurance run in the sixth. Trey Lipscomb and Riley Adams opened the inning with singles before Joey Wiemer walked to load the bases. Cayden Wallace then drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the Red Wings' lead to 6-3.

Syracuse mounted one final rally in the seventh. Nick Morabito reached on a throwing error, moved to second on a wild pitch, and Mauricio followed with a two-run homer to left field, his 12th of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-5.

The Mets put the tying run aboard in the ninth when Morabito drew a two-out walk, but Rochester closed out the victory.

Tobias Myers took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits over one and two-thirds innings. He walked one and struck out one. Matt Seelinger followed with one and one-third scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one. Matt Turner then worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Dan Hammer allowed one run on two hits and two walks in the sixth, striking out one. Nate Lavender finished the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Morabito finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Mauricio drove in three runs with a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer, while Christopher Morel added a double.

The Mets continue their six-game series against the Red Wings on Wednesday morning at ESL Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for Syracuse against Rochester left-hander Zach Penrod.

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International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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