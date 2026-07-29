Syracuse Mets vs. Rochester Red Wings Postponed Wednesday Due to Wet Grounds
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Wednesday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed due to wet grounds from Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning rainfall. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 30, beginning at 5:05pm.
Following the series in Rochester, the Mets return home on Tuesday, August 4, for a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers. Tickets are available for purchase at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
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