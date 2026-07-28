WooSox Game Information

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester Player Moves for July 28, 2026

Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland.

Delete OF Tyler McDonough transferred to Portland.

Delete 1B Nathan Hickey placed on development list.

Add LHP Alec Gamboa following his option from Boston.

Add INF Tsung-Che Cheng following his option from Boston.

Add RHP John Holobetz transferred from Portland.

RHP John Holobetz, who will turn 24 this Friday, has spent all of this season with Double-A Portland going 5-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 games (15 starts). His overall line with the Sea Dogs - 79 IP, 71 H, 43 R, 38 ER, 25 BB, 93 SO. He had the 9th best ERA among qualifying Eastern League pitchers, was tied for 7th in the league with his 93 strikeouts, 6th in batting average against (.236), and 2nd in WHIP (1.22).

Pronounced HOLE-ah-betz, the 6'3", 190 lbs. Pottsville, PA native will make his WooSox and Triple-A debut as Worcester's starter on Thursday night in Norfolk. John was originally selected by Milwaukee in the 5th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion. He came to the Red Sox as the player to be named later on April 7, 2025 in a deal that sent RHP Quinn Priester from Boston to Milwaukee. Overall in 40 games (34 starts) in two Minor League seasons, he is 13-7 with a 3.54 ERA along with 213 SO in 203.2 IP.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

SS Franklin Arias

2B Nick Sogard

CF Nate Eaton

C Mickey Gasper

DH Mikey Romero

LF Allan Castro

1B Brett Harris

RF Kristian Campbell

3B Vinny Capra

LHP Raymond Burgos

JULY 28th WORCESTER (15-11)/(51-46) at NORFOLK (8-17)/(36-64) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (2-6, 6.22) vs. Norfolk Tides RHP Chris Bassitt (NR)

Bassitt on rehab (4-4, 5.27 w/ Baltimore) followed by RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (NR) in his Triple-A debut

Hi Tides - The Worcester Red Sox - who have won a season-high 6 straight games and 15 of their last 21 games since June 28 - hope to continue their winning ways when they face the Norfolk Tides (AAA-Baltimore) for the first time this season beginning tonight at 6:35 pm with the opener of a 6-game series at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Virginia. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network. The WooSox and Tides will face each other over the next five nights through Saturday (all at 6:35 pm) before concluding the series and Sox trip on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Tonight marks the first meeting between these clubs since August 25, 2024 when Worcester routed the Tides, 13-0 here at Harbor Park.

Take Home a Dozen - The WooSox will put their season-high 7-game home winning streak on the line when they return to action at Polar Park next Tuesday, August 4 to start their longest homestand of the year - 12 games through August 16 with 6-game sets against both Lehigh Valley (August 4-9) and then Buffalo (August 11-16). That stretch of a dozen games represents half of Worcester's remaining home games this season (24 total). The WooSox current 7-game home winning streak (July 12 vs. Rochester & July 22-26 vs. Jacksonville) is their longest since their club-record 8 game Polar Park winning streak last season...May 25, June 3-8, and June 17.

A Six Pack of Dubs - Worcester's current overall 6-game winning streak is their longest since their club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11, 2025. Worcester's stats during their 6-game winning streak (all during their 6-game sweep vs. Jacksonville last week/weekend) have been impressive as the team is batting .335 (61-for-182) with 5 HR while Sox pitchers are 6-0 with a 3.60 ERA (20 ER in 50 IP).

Sweep Dreams Do Come True - Worcester is coming off a 6-game sweep of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Polar Park this past week/weekend. It was just their third 6-game sweep in their now nearly six year existence. The WooSox swept a 6-game set at Rochester during their inaugural 2021 season and swept a 6-game series at home vs. Rochester last year from June 3-8, 2025. Worcester did sweep an abbreviated 5-game series at St. Paul earlier this season from March 31 - April 5. That is their only other sweep of more than a 3-game series since they began play in Worcester in 2021.

Trying to Reach New Heights - The Sox are now 15-11 in the 2nd half (their highest level since the 2nd half began on June 23) and 5-games above .500 overall on the season (at 51-46) for the first time since they were 33-28 on June 9. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season- April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15). They can return to that season-best level with a victory tonight. The WooSox are bidding for their 6th winning season in this their 6th year in Worcester.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of this 6-game series at Norfolk this week and weekend are:

Wed. 6:35 pm RHP Blake Wehunt (0-0, 2.45) vs. LHP Cade Povich (1-3, 5.88)

Thur. 6:35 pm RHP John Holobetz (NR) vs. RHP Nestor German (5-4, 3.91)

Fri. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Trey Gibson (2-5, 3.52)

Sat. 6:35 pm TBD vs. LHP Luis DeLeon (NR) - Triple-A debut

Sun. 1:05 pm LHP Raymond Burgos vs. RHP Chris Bassitt followed by RHP Juaron Watts-Brown

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has an 8-game hitting streak (11-for-22, .500) with 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 8 runs scored. He has at least 1 walk in 9 of his last 11 games and is 10th in the league with 54 BB on the season. Last 18 games (20-for-55, .364) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and 16 walks.

Vinny Capra Hit in 4 straight (7-for-13) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 5 runs scored.

Allan Castro Last 24 games is hitting .326 (28-for-86) with 5 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI and in his last 37 games is batting .315 (47-for-149).

Mickey Gasper Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. Hit in 7 of his last 8 games (13-for-29, .448) with 4 2B, 5 RBI, 6 runs scored. Also hit in 18 of his last 21 games (29-for-73, .397) with 5 HR, 16 RBI, and 19 runs. Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on July 10 although he did walk 3 times in the game.

Brett Harris Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (9-for-25, .360) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on Sunday. Hit in 8 of his last 9 games (13-for-33, .394) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 10 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 12 games is batting .304 (14-for-46) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Is 6-for-12 in his last 3 games. Last 15 games is hitting .345 (19-for-55) with 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 15 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 12 of his last 16 games for a total of 17 runs. Has reached base safely in 46 of his last 53 starts. Leads the league with 43 SB. Has been hit by pitch 22 times to lead the league. Those 22 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000.

Tommy Kahnle Gave up his first run since April 17 on July 24 (1.1 IP, 1 R) after 17 straight scoreless innings. Now in his last 18 relief appearances for Worcester - 18.2 IP, 12 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 BB, 23 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 19 relief appearances has a 2.14 ERA - 21 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 34 SO.

Tyler Uberstine Last 6 relief appearances - 10 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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