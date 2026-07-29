Charlotte Downs Nashville as Urquidy Deals in Debut

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights won their fourth straight game on Tuesday with a 6-1 series opening victory over the Nashville Sounds. The Knights received a spectacular starting pitching performance from their newest addition to the staff, Jose Urquidy. Charlotte's offense also delivered a pair of Home Runs in the win.

Ryan Galanie opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. The first-baseman belted a two-run Home Run after working a deep count and gave Charlotte an early 2-0 lead. Andy Weber picked up where he left off from last week and ripped an RBI single into right field as part of a four-run top of the fourth. Austin Hays' three-run homer capped the big frame.

The Knights pitching, led by Urquidy, kept Nashville's hitters in check all evening. The Sounds did not score until the bottom of the ninth, when the home team pushed a meaningless unearned run across.

Hagen Smith and Mason Adams combined to pitch the final four stanzas and the duo, along with Urquidy, limited the Sounds to only three hits in the game.

Rikuu Nishida went 3-for-4 from the top of the order while Galanie and Michael Turner both chipped in a pair of base hits.

The Knights' record is now back to .500 in the second half with a 14-14 mark and the group has won eight of their last 11 ballgames. Charlotte will attempt to keep the momentum going in Game Two of their road trip, scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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