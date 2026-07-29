Redbirds Lose Late Lead to Open Series at Jumbo Shrimp
Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 5-3 loss on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked his sixth home run at Triple-A in 2026 with a solo shot to put Memphis on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Designated hitter Colton Ledbetter smacked an RBI single to give the Redbirds a short-lived lead in the top of the eighth inning. Ledbetter, second baseman César Prieto and left fielder Joshua Báez each posted a multi-hit effort in the loss.
Starting pitcher Mason Molina allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher allowed a solo home run in 3.2 innings pitched. Brycen Mautz, Cade Winquest and Ryan Fernandez each worked scoreless relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 4 to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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