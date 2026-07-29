Deyvison De Los Santos Delivers Clutch Hit in 5-3 Win

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a two-run double from Deyvison De Los Santos in the eighth inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ended their 12-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Memphis (58-45, 11-17) took a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Trailing 2-1, two consecutive walks to Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese put runners on first and second. Colton Ledbetter tied the game with an RBI single that also advanced Saggese to third. A walk to Chase Davis coupled with a wild pitch brought in Saggese, putting the Redbirds ahead 3-2.

Jacksonville (51-50, 9-18) responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth. Kemp Alderman led off with a walk. Three batters later, Matthew Etzel singled and Jared Serna drew a free pass, loading the bases. A passed ball plated Alderman tying the game and advanced the Etzel and Serna to second and third. In the ensuing at-bat, Deyvison De Los Santos entered as a pinch hitter and smoked a two-run double giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-3 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp took an early 1-0 lead in the second. Andrew Pintar reached on a fielder's choice and went to third on a single from Etzel. A wild pitch allowed Pintar to score Jacksonville's first run.

Jacksonville added another tally in the third. With one out, Owen Cassie (1) smacked a solo homer.

The Redbirds narrowed the deficit 2-1. Saggese (6) hit a solo bomb to start the inning.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series with Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 6.44 ERA) will toe the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Redbirds will counter with RHP Brandt Thompson (0-1, 5.40 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Wednesday at 6 p.m. for Canines and Crustaceans Day presented by First Coast Veterinary Specialists and Emergency. Fans can bring their canine to the park for free, as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Dreams Come True as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game with ticket sales and promotions. The first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a "Barrrrk in the Park" t-shirt, presented by Ambetter Health and Prime Shrimp. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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