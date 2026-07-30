Jacksonville and Memphis Washed out Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. ET. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive a cowboy trucker hat.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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