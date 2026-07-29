Chris Kirkpatrick Headlines 90s Night at PNC Field

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - We promised that there were No Strings Attached to 90s Night in 2026! Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC headlines 90s Night at PNC Field on August 22. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders host the Charlotte Knights at 6:05 P.M., and Kirkpatrick joins the best party of the summer for a VIP Meet & Greet and autograph session.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with a classic 90s gear giveaway - a throwback Red Barons replica jersey - to the first 1,500 fans!

Our VIP Experience includes a meet & greet with a founding member of the legendary, chart-topping boy band NSYNC. Meet Chris and receive a photograph personally autographed by the legend himself. You'll also get a premium infield box seat for only $75 per person.

Kirkpatrick will sign autographs and take pics on the concourse during the game. But the throwback 90s fun doesn't stop there! After a post-game fireworks extravaganza, DJ Hersh rocks the Geisinger Plaza, spinning all your favorite hits from the era before you can say Bye Bye Bye.

For Chris Kirkpatrick VIP Meet & Greet tickets or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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