CPI Security and the Charlotte Knights Host Police Athletic League for 6th Annual Youth Baseball Clinic

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CPI Security and the Charlotte Knights will team up for the sixth annual Safe at Home Baseball Clinic at Truist Field on Tuesday, August 4. Welcoming more than 50 children from the Police Athletic League for a morning centered on baseball, mentorship and memorable experiences.

"The Safe at Home Baseball Clinic is about creating moments that leave a lasting impact," said Melissa Weaver, President of CPI Security. "We are proud to continue this tradition with the Knights to welcome kids from the Police Athletic League for a day of learning, encouragement and fun. Opportunities like this help build confidence, inspire teamwork and create memories that stay with children for years to come."

Campers will participate in baseball instruction led by Charlotte Knights players, followed by lunch in the Home Plate Club and a visit from Homer the Dragon.

"The Charlotte Knights are honored to continue our partnership with CPI Security," said Dan Rajkowski, Executive Vice President and COO of the Charlotte Knights. "This event has become a meaningful annual tradition, and we look forward to giving these young athletes the opportunity to learn the game, spend time with our players and enjoy a special day at Truist Field."







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.