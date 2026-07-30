Capra and Harris Hammer Homers, WooSox Beat Tides 6-2

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox third baseman Vinny Capra

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis) Worcester Red Sox third baseman Vinny Capra(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis)

NORFOLK, VA - After dropping the series opener last night, the Worcester Red Sox (16-12, 52-47) bounced back with a 6-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides (9-18, 37-65) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Worcester's offense got going early, plating a pair in the top of the first off Tides starter Cade Povich. Braiden Ward reached on a bunt single on the first pitch of the game and later stole second base. With one out, Mikey Romero singled to center. Jason Delay walked to load the bases. Allan Castro singled home a pair to put Worcester on top.

The WooSox have scored 89 first inning runs this season, the second most in the International League behind the St. Paul Saints (97).

Norfolk tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from José Barrero and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Noda.

Worcester regained the lead in the top of the sixth. With two outs and Romero at third base, Brett Harris blasted a two-run homer to left to give the WooSox a 4-2 lead. After a single from Kristian Campbell, Vinny Capra belted a two-run blast to left to extend the lead to 6-2.

Capra has hit safely in six straight games, during which he is 10-for-21 with four doubles, a homer, and six RBI.

In his second Triple-A starter, Blake Wehunt tossed five innings and allowed one earned run. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Tyler Samaniego (1.1 IP), Angel Bastardo (1.2 IP), and Wyatt Olds (1 IP) retired 12 of the final 16 batters.

The WooSox and Tides will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night at Harbor Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Right-hander John Holobetz is schedule to make his Triple-A debut for the WooSox. The Tides counter with right-hander Nestor German. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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