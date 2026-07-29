I-Cubs Fall to Scranton

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (13-16, 43-58) fell to the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-9, 55-46) 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Scranton scored two runs in the first inning and one run in the third inning to jump in front. Iowa was held scoreless until the fifth inning when Ethan Hearn scored on a balk by Scranton. The RailRiders hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend their lead back out to three runs.

Iowa would score two runs in the ninth inning on RBI doubles from Ben Cowles and Hearn to make it a one run game with the tying run in scoring position. The final two Iowa hitters struck out to end the game.

The Iowa Cubs continue a six game series against the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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