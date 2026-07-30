Bisons C Willie MacIver Hits Three Homers in Lehigh Valley, Will Get an At-Bat in the 9th

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons catcher Willie MacIver has become the 11th different Bisons player in the modern era to hit three home runs in a single game, homering in each of his first three at-bats in the Herd's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Wednesday night from Coca-Cola Park.

It's the 12th time in the team's modern era the feat has been accomplished (Russell Branyan had two 3-homer games in 1999) and the first since OF Will Robertson homered three times against the Mets in Syracuse, June 3, 2025. MacIver becomes just the third Bisons catcher to hit three homers in a game, joining Dusty Wathan (6/2/05 vs. Toledo) and Vinny Rottino (5/19/12 vs. Indianapolis).

MacIver hit solo home runs in each of his first two at-bats, in the 2nd and the 4th innings against IronPigs LHP Kolby Allard. The Bisons catcher then hit a two-run home run against Allard in the 5th inning to give Buffalo a 4-0 lead. The home runs went 388 ft, 404 ft, and 414 ft (1,206 combined feet) and were hit at 105.1 mph, 105.1 mph and 102.6 mph respectively. MacIver now has 6 home runs on the season.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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