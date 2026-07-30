'Pigs Rally Falls Just Short in Series Opener against Bisons

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-15, 48-55) made a valiant comeback effort, but came up just shy in a 5-4 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (15-13, 50-53) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Early on, it was the Willie MacIver show for Buffalo as he homered three times by the fifth inning to spot the Bisons a 4-0 lead. MacIver hit solo shots to begin the second and fourth innings before a two-run homer in the fifth. Buffalo extended their lead to 5-0 when Daz Cameron scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

The 'Pigs were no-hit through the first six innings, but Keaton Anthony broke up the no-hit and shutout bid with one swing, swatting a solo homer to start the seventh. Paul McIntosh pulled the 'Pigs to within two later in the frame with a two-run double before Otto Kemp legged out an infield single in the eighth to plate Felix Reyes, making it a one run game.

A two-out pinch-hit single by Kameron Misner was followed by a Christian Cairo walk in the ninth, but Felix Reyes grounded out to the end the game, leaving the 'Pigs comeback just short.

Pat Gallagher (W, 3-3) allowed two runs in 2.1 innings of relief to earn the win for Buffalo while Tanner Andrews (S, 10) earned the save, allowing just a run over the final two frames.

Kolby Allard (L, 2-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs over five frames.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series with a doubleheader on Thursday, July 30th with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Chuck King will go for the 'Pigs in game one with Drake Fellows in game two while Buffalo counters with Richard Gallardo in game one and Grant Rogers in game two.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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