Win Streak Reaches Five with a Blowout in Nashville

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights took an early punch in Wednesday's game. The Nashville Sounds hit a solo Home Run in each of the first three innings. The Knights never flinched, and Nashville did not score again until the ninth. By then, Charlotte had poured in 12 runs of their own and cruised to a 12-5 victory at First Horizon Park.

Ryan Galanie's two-run Home Run in the top of the third knotted the game at 2-2. Charlotte's bats continued to roll in the fourth and the offense put together a seven-run frame.

Nolan Jones retied the game with an RBI single and Mario Camilletti gave the Knights their first lead with an RBI fielder's choice. Galanie struck again with a two-run single and later trotted home on Michael Turner's three-run homer.

Jones added another RBI with a groundout in the sixth inning and the newest member of the Knights, Eric Haase, plated two more runs with a double to centerfield. Haase finished with a game-high three hits.

The pitching staff was led by right-hander Jonathan Cannon. In a relief appearance, Cannon worked six innings, scattered three hits, struck out four, and did not walk a batter. It was Cannon's second straight outing that spanned six innings.

Tyler Gilbert and Joe Rock worked the first two stanzas of the game respectively. Tyler Davis finished out the win in the ninth.

Charlotte now sits ten games over .500 on the season, 57-47, matching their best mark of the year. Only three teams in the International League have a better overall record.

The Knights will look to win their sixth straight game on Thursday with the first pitch against the Sounds set for 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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