Indians Fall to Bats, 5-3
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians opened a 2-0 lead, but the Louisville Bats came back and defeated them, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
After the Indianapolis (18-11, 49-55) manufactured a run in both the second and third innings, Louisville (10-19, 49-53) rallied for four unanswered runs. Michael Chavis singled home the first Bats run in the fourth frame and a three-run double from Michael Toglia in the next inning gave the Bats a 4-2 lead.
Indianapolis (18-11, 49-55) cut the deficit to 4-3 when Dominic Fletcher launched a line drive single to right field in the sixth inning, one of his three hits in the contest. Chavis struck again in the eighth with his 20th homer of the season to put the game away, 5-3.
Nick Dombkowski made his return to Triple-A allowing just one run in his 4.0-inning start. Following him was Thomas Harrington (L, 1-6) who allowed three runs and Brandon Neeck (2.2ip) who gave up one.
Bats' Johnathan Harmon allowed three runs in his 4.2 innings. Louisville also saw appearances from Zach McCambley (W, 4-1), Sam Benschoter (2.0ip) who allowed one run and Cameron Cotter (S, 1) who allowed no runs in his 2.0-inning club debut.
The six-game series between Indianapolis and Louisville continues Thursday at 6:35 PM ET. RHP Jose Acuna (1-2, 6.86) will take the hill for the Bats the Indians starter has not yet been announced.
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