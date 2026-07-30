Storm Chasers Fall to Saints 4-3

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Mason Black fired 6.0 innings of 1-run ball, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (16-13/49-54) fell to the St. Paul Saints (17-12/59-44) on Wednesday afternoon 4-3. Black's quality start was his first of the season and Major League rehabber Kyle Isbel added 3 hits in the game, but a 9th inning go-ahead home run from the Saints overpowered the Storm Chasers.

Mason Black allowed a walk and single before a sacrifice fly brought home a run in the top of the 1st inning to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Black responded by retiring 13 batters in a row between the 1st and 5th innings, firing perfect frames in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings.

The Saints finally got aboard again with a one-out walk in the top of the 5th inning, but Black quickly induced a double play to finish the frame by facing the minimum.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Alejo Lopez plated Brandon Drury with a sacrifice fly to tie the game, then Elih Marrero came home on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead.

Black then worked around a one-out walk in the top of the 6th inning for another 3-batter inning, finishing the game going a season-high 6.0 innings, allowing 1 run on just 1 hit while striking out 4.

Matt Moore took the mound to begin the 7th inning, but allowed 3 straight singles to open the inning and tie the game 2-2. Ben Sears then entered the game and retired the first 2 batters he faced but surrendered a go-ahead RBI double to score an inherited runner and give St. Paul a 3-2 lead before working out of the frame.

Omaha retaliated with a two-out RBI single from Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the game 3-3, then Jose Cuas worked a scoreless top of the 8th inning to keep the score even.

Justin Topa (0-1) came into the game for the top of the 9th inning but surrendered a one-out solo home run to put the Saints in front 4-3, and Omaha went down in order in the bottom of the 9th to finish the loss.

The Storm Chasers will look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday night as they host the Saints for the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and Ryan Ramsey is in line to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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