Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 28 to August 2

Published on July 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, JULY 28 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

LHP BAILEY FALTER (2-1, 3.55 ERA) VS. RHP RICKY CASTRO (2-1, 4.00 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

LHP RYAN RAMSEY (5-4, 5.94 ERA) VS. RHP TRENT BAKER (3-3, 6.29 ERA)

SENIOR BINGO: Join fellow seniors for bingo in the Ballpark Way area and win great prizes. | Presented By Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

THURSDAY, JULY 30 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP RYAN GALLAGHER (3-5, 6.82 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

ROYALS NIGHT: We celebrate our parent club with an appearance from Royals legend Willie Wilson, Sluggerrr, the famous Hot Dog Derby, and more!

FRIDAY, JULY 31 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

TBD VS. LHP AARON ROZEK (2-1, 2.92 ERA)

HARRY POTTER™ NIGHT: The Chasers invite all members of Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™ to an exclusive experience that will bring Harry Potter™ magic back to Werner Park. Featuring a specialty jersey auction.

FRIDAY FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday for a Friday fireworks show! | Presented By University of Nebraska

State Museum

HOGWARTS™ HOUSE HAT ADD-ON: Add a Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™ co-branded Storm Chasers hat to any ticket purchase at checkout.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP RICKY CASTRO (2-1, 4.00 ERA)

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT: A night to highlight faith & family. | Presented By Lord of Hosts Church

HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Chasers Hawaiian shirt. Choose between M and XL. | Presented By The Papillion Taco Guy

APPEARANCE BY BEN ZOBRIST: Featuring a pregame speaking appearance and an autograph session from 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP TRENT BAKER (3-3, 6.29 ERA)

YOUTH OUTREACH NIGHT: We're hosting a school supply drive to support local youth. The first 500 ticketed fans to donate 3 school supplies will receive a Chasers backpack and we will donate a backpack for every one given away.

LA VISTA & RALSTON COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the communities of La Vista and Ralston out to Werner Park. | Presented By Leonard Management McDonald's

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha leads 62-61 (.504)

IN 2025: Omaha won 9 of 18 games against St. Paul (.500)

LAST SERIES: June 16 to 21 @ St. Paul, 2026, 3-3 (.500)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: August 12 to 17, 2025, 3-3 (.500)

TOP PROSPECT TOSS-UP

The Saints come into this week's matchup with several top prospects on the roster. St. Paul outfielder Walker Jenkins (MLB Pipeline No. 14/Baseball America No. 10) is a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball while infielder Kaelen Culpepper (No. 31/No. 27) also ranks among the top 50 prospects. Seven other Saints are ranked on a Twins' Top 30 prospect ranking, including Gabriel Gonzalez (MLB Pipeline Twins' No. 6/Baseball America Twins' No. 10), Hendry Mendez (No. 11/No. 14), Marco Raya (No. 17/No. 21), Ryan Gallagher (No. 17/No. 23), John Klein (No. 18/No. 24), C.J. Culpepper (No. 20/NR) and Ben Ross (No. 30/NR). The Storm Chasers called up 26-year-old Jack Pineda for his Triple-A debut last week, while 26-year-old Brett Squires and 25-year-old Gavin Cross (MLB Pipeline Royals' No. 25) also made their Triple-A debuts for Omaha earlier this year. Cross was named International League Player of the Week last week for his performance at Salt Lake.







International League Stories from July 27, 2026

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