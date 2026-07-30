Bats Rebound to Beat Indians 5-3

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







After a devastating one-run loss on Tuesday night, the Louisville Bats fought back from an early deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Indians jumped on Bats starter Johnathan Harmon for a single run in both the second and third inning to take the early 2-0 lead. Louisville got a run back in the fourth on a Michael Chavis RBI single to cut the deficit in half.

In the fifth, the Indians put runners at first and second with two outs to chase Harmon from the game. Zach McCambley came in and struck out Duce Gourson to strand the runners on base.

Sam Haggerty began the bottom of that frame with a walk and a pair of perfectly placed bunt singles from Dominic Pitelli and Carlos Jorge loaded the bases with nobody out. But a fielder's choice ground out and a strikeout kept the runners from scoring. With two outs, Michael Toglia delivered the biggest swing of the night with a double into the left field corner, scoring all three runners to put the Bats ahead 4-2. The double extended Toglia's season-long hitting streak to 13 games.

Indianapolis got a run back in the sixth against Sam Benschoter before the righty worked into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to hold a 4-3 lead.

In the eighth, Cam Cotter was called on for his Bats debut and induced a double play to erase a leadoff single in a scoreless inning. Chavis delivered a big insurance run in the bottom half, crushing his 20th home run of the season, a solo blast to dead center.

Pitching with a two-run lead, Cotter shut down the Indians to finish the win and earn his first Triple-A save in his first Triple-A outing since 2024 with Sacramento.

Next Games: Thursday, July 29, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Acuña (1-2, 6.86) vs. Indians pitcher TBA Promos: Thursday's game is Thrifty Thursday, with discounted tickets and concession items available. The Bats will also play as the Louisville Mashers for the final time this season.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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