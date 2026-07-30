Bisons Sliding Mitt Giveaway on August 9 against Norfolk Tides

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's SAFE to say our next big Bisons giveaway is going to be a must have! Be sure to get to Sahlen Field on Sunday, August 9 as we hold a Bisons Sliding Mitt Giveaway before our game against the Norfolk Tides (1:05 p.m.), presented by SUNY Erie in partnership with All Within My Hands!

No longer will you have to wonder 'What is that oven mitt that player on first base is wearing?" ... because you'll have one of your own. The perfect pants back pocket accessory as your walking down for first base or finger-protector as your race towards second, the Bisons Sliding Mitt Giveaway is the fashion piece to your baseball wardrobe you never knew you needed! And better still, the Bisons Sliding Mitt doubles (if you beat the tag) as a perfect addition to the equipment bag of any youth baseball or beer league softball star!

Just be one of the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (12pm) to collect your own Bisons Sliding Mitt. GET YOUR TICKETS now and SAVE 20% when your purchase before game day. You won't want to miss this amazing giveaway, presented by SUNY Erie in partnership with All Within My Hands!

Sunday, August 9's game is also a BrightPath Kids Funday Sunday at the ballpark, with a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet, special activities for kids and of course, postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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