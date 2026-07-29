Bisons Annual Polish Festival Night Set for August 4
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday, August 4 and begin their next six-game homestand with the great ballpark tradition of Polish Festival Night at the Ballpark, as the Herd hosts the Norfolk Tides (6:35 p.m.). A fan-favorite, Polish Festival Night begins when the gate open at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game Club Level Party and it doesn't end until a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show, presented by ConnectLife.
Be sure to head up to the club level as soon as you enter the ballpark for our Polish Night pregame Party. Well have Live Music from Seven, Dancing from the Krakowiacy Dancers from Eugenia Dance studio and Polish Night Food Specials; a Polish Platter of Sahlen's Polish sausage link, Alexandra's pierogi & sauerkraut, as well as a Polish Sausage Sandwich on Costanzo's roll. (while supplies last).
After a good meal and a good time, settle in as the Bisons square off against the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Then, cap off a great night with the Bisons award-winning Fireworks Show!
Tuesday's game is also our next TWOSday at the ballpark, where you can enjoy great-tasting Sahlen's Hot Dogs for just $2 each, all game long.
It's all Tuesday, August 4 at Sahlen Field for Polish Festival Night at the ballpark.
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