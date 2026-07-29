WooSox Game Information

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Franklin Arias

3B Mikey Romero

C Jason Delay

RF Allan Castro

1B Brett Harris

LF Kristian Campbell

DH Vinny Capra

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

RHP Blake Wehunt

JULY 29th WORCESTER (15-12)/(51-47) at NORFOLK (9-17)/(37-64) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Blake Wehunt (0-0, 2.45) vs. Norfolk Tides LHP Cade Povich (1-3, 5.88)

Can't One Them All - The Worcester Red Sox - who had their season-high 6-game winning streak snapped last night in a 4-3 loss in the opener of this 6-game series - look to even matters at a victory apiece when they play game two tonight against the Norfolk Tides (AAA-Baltimore) at 6:35 pm Harbor Park in Norfolk, Virginia. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network. Including last night's defeat, 8 of the last 11 WooSox games have now been decided by 1-run with the WooSox going 5-3 in those 8. Furthermore, 14 of the last 21 WooSox games have been decided by 1-run (Sox winning 9 of those 14). Worcester is 17-15 in 1-run games this season.

Hi Tides - The WooSox and Tides will face each other over the next four nights through Saturday (all at 6:35 pm) before concluding the series and Sox trip on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Last night's 4-3 Norfolk win marked the first meeting between these clubs since August 25, 2024 when Worcester routed the Tides, 13-0 here at Harbor Park.

Six (of) Seven - Worcester's recent 6-game winning streak (July 22-26) was their longest since their club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11, 2025. While now winning 6 of their last 7 games, Worcester's stats during this stretch have been impressive as the team is batting .308 (66-for-214) with 6 HR while Sox pitchers are 6-1 with a 3.72 ERA (24 ER in 58 IP).

Six for Six? - The Sox are now 15-12 in the 2nd half (they were 15-11 after Sunday's game to mark their highest level since the 2nd half began on June 23). And the WooSox are 4-games above .500 overall on the season (at 51-47) after reaching 5-games over after Sunday's game for the first time since they were 33-28 on June 9. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season- April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15). The WooSox are bidding for their 6th winning season in this their 6th year in Worcester.

Flying High in July - The WooSox are 13-7 in July with 3 games remaining in the month so they will post their first winning month since this past April when they were 15-10. Worcester batters are hitting .269 in 20 games in July (169-for-628) with 20 HR while WooSox pitchers have a 5.19 ERA this month (97 ER in 168.1). The Sox have out-scored their opponents, 127-104 thus far in July.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 8-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday although he did walk. Now hit in 8 of his last 9 games (11-for-25, .440) with 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 8 runs scored. He has at least one walk in 10 of his last 12 games and is tied for 8th in the league with 55 BB on the season. Last 19 games (20-for-58, .345) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and 17 walks.

Vinny Capra Hit in 5 straight (8-for-17, .471) with 3 2B, 4 RBI, 5 runs scored.

Allan Castro Last 25 games is hitting .326 (29-for-89) with 5 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI and in his last 38 games is batting .316 (48-for-152).

Mickey Gasper Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. Hit in 7 of his last 9 games (13-for-33, .394) with 4 2B, 5 RBI, 6 runs scored. Also hit in 18 of his last 22 games (29-for-77, .377) with 5 HR, 16 RBI, and 19 runs. Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on July 10 although he did walk 3 times in the game.

Brett Harris Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (9-for-28, .321) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 6 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on Sunday. Hit in 8 of his last 9 games (13-for-33, .394) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 10 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 12 games is batting .304 (14-for-46) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Is 6-for-12 in his last 3 games. Last 15 games is hitting .345 (19-for-55) with 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 15 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 12 of his last 16 games for a total of 17 runs. Has reached base safely in 46 of his last 53 starts. Leads the league with 43 SB. Has been hit by pitch 22 times to lead the league. Those 22 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000.

Tommy Kahnle Gave up his first run since April 17 on July 24 (1.1 IP, 1 R) after 17 straight scoreless innings. Now in his last 18 relief appearances for Worcester - 18.2 IP, 12 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 BB, 23 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 19 relief appearances has a 2.14 ERA - 21 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 34 SO.

Tyler Uberstine Last 7 relief appearances - 13 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 17 SO.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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