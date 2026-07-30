Stripers Take Game One in Durham, Get Walked off in Game Two vs. Bulls
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (15-13, 53-39) scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 7-3 win over the Durham Bulls (18-9, 47-55) in game one but saw a 4-0 lead slip away in a 5-4 walk-off loss in game two on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The series is tied at 1-1.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI singles from Sean Murphy and Carlos Santana and a two-run double from Andrew McCutchen. Durham immediately cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Logan Driscoll and two-run single by Tatem Levins. Gwinnett pushed the lead to 6-3 in the third on another RBI double from McCutchen and RBI single from Kyle Farmer. In the fourth, Patrick Clohisy's solo shot to center (3) extended it to 7-3, the final.
Key Contributors (Game 1): Starter Herick Hernandez (W, 1-0) worked past a rocky first inning to go 5.0 frames (5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO) for his first Triple-A win. Blake Burkhalter pitched the final 2.0 innings (2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). McCutchen (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs), Murphy (3-for-4, RBI), Clohisy (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI), and Farmer (2-for-4, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Levins went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulls.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): Gwinnett scored in the first inning again in the nightcap, getting a 428-foot solo shot from Rowdy Tellez (13) to go up 1-0. An inning later, a two-run double by Cal Conley made it 3-0 Stripers. In the third, Brett Wisely lifted a solo homer (7) to boost the lead to 4-0. Durham scored the final five runs of the game, however, winning it in the bottom of the seventh inning on a one-out single by Austin Slater.
Key Contributors (Game 2): Left-hander Austin Gomber stepped in on short notice to start game two for the Stripers and went 4.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision. Conley (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs), Wisely (2-for-3, homer, RBI), and Tellez (1-for-4, homer, RBI) combined to drive in the four runs. For the Bulls, Slater went 2-for-2 with the game-winning RBI.
Noteworthy: Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim (1-for-4, run, steal) both played in game one as they continued rehab assignments for the Atlanta Braves. Burkhalter has not allowed a run over his last 13 appearances (16.0 IP) between Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett. Through six games with Gwinnett, McCutchen is batting .400 (8-for-20, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB, 1.100 OPS).
Next Game (Thursday, July 30): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Former Red Wings from 2013-2017 to Return for Autograph Session on July 17 - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Charlotte Despite Three Early Homers - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Split Straight Doubleheader Wednesday Night - Durham Bulls
- Win Streak Reaches Five with a Blowout in Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Take Game One in Durham, Get Walked off in Game Two vs. Bulls - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall to Bats, 5-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Overturned Strike Three Call Leads to Huge Rally as Clippers Beat Hens - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Rally Falls Just Short in Series Opener against Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- MacIver Homers Three Times in Bisons Win at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Outhit By Worcester in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Rebound to Beat Indians 5-3 - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Morning - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons C Willie MacIver Hits Three Homers in Lehigh Valley, Will Get an At-Bat in the 9th - Buffalo Bisons
- Capra and Harris Hammer Homers, WooSox Beat Tides 6-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville and Memphis Washed out Wednesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Sliding Mitt Giveaway on August 9 against Norfolk Tides - Buffalo Bisons
- Storm Chasers Fall to Saints 4-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Flip the Script, Mendez' Homer in Ninth Sends Saints to 4-3 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Douse Iowa Comeback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Fall to Scranton - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Annual Polish Festival Night Set for August 4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Trailblazing Journalist Melissa Ludtke Revisits Historic 1977 Case That Granted Female Reporters Equal Access to MLB Clubhouses - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - July 29, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Morning - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets vs. Rochester Red Wings Postponed Wednesday Due to Wet Grounds - Syracuse Mets
- July 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - Iowa Cubs
- Chris Kirkpatrick Headlines 90s Night at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- CPI Security and the Charlotte Knights Host Police Athletic League for 6th Annual Youth Baseball Clinic - Charlotte Knights
- 3-Run 8th Inning Propels Omaha Past Salt Lake 6-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Take Game One in Durham, Get Walked off in Game Two vs. Bulls
- Stripers' Tuesday Game at Durham Postponed by Inclement Weather
- Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in 7-3 Defeat to Iowa
- Stripers Extend Winning Streak to Four with Doubleheader Sweep over Iowa
- The Light Park Comes to Gwinnett Field for 2026 Holiday Season