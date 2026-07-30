MacIver Homers Three Times in Bisons Win at Lehigh Valley

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - Willie MacIver smashed three homers for the Buffalo Bisons, paving the way to a 5-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

MacIver is the last Bison since Will Robertson on June 13, 2025 on the road against the Syracuse Mets to hit three home runs in a game. Also, he's the 11th different member of the Bisons to accomplish this in the team's history.

Jesús Sánchez, Eloy Jiménez and Rudy Martin Jr. had multi-hit games for Buffalo, other than MacIver. Sánchez singled in the top of the first and third innings while Jiménez doubled in the second and fourth. As for Martin Jr., he singled in both the first and fourth.

Lazaro Estrada pitched a no-hitter when he was on the mound. In four innings, he also allowed no runs and one walk while striking out five batters.

The Bisons broke the scoreless tie to start the second. MacIver crushed his first solo shot to left-center field.

MacIver then went two-for-two at the plate to start the fourth inning. He blasted another solo shot to left-center field to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley couldn't cool off MacIver in his third at-bat in the fifth. With two outs on the board and on the first pitch of the at-bat, he blasted a two-run homer to right-center field.

Daz Cameron added onto the lead in the seventh inning. On a wild pitch to Sean Keys from Grant Holman, Cameron was able to cross home plate to give the Bisons a 5-0 advantage.

The IronPigs were able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, Keaton Anthony smoked a solo shot to left-center field. Lehigh Valley took advantage of Anthony's homer as Paul McIntosh hit a two-run double to left-center field, trimming the lead to 5-3.

Otto Kemp brought the deficit to just one run in the eighth. On a one-and-two count with two outs in the inning, Kemp singled to drive in Felix Reyes from third base.

The IronPigs were able to get two men on base in the ninth inning with two outs on the board. However, Reyes grounded out to seal the 5-4 victory for the Bisons.

Buffalo and Lehigh Valley are scheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park with the first pitch being at 5:05 p.m. Richard Gallardo will start on the mound for the first game and Grant Rogers will start the second game for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 5:00 p.m.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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