3-Run 8th Inning Propels Omaha Past Salt Lake 6-3

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Omaha Storm Chasers (16-12/49-53) took down the St. Paul Saints (16-12/58-44) on Tuesday night 6-3 thanks to a 3-run 8th inning. Gavin Cross homered in his 6th straight game while Bailey Falter allowed just 1 run over 5.0 innings in the 3-run victory.

After a pair of scoreless innings from Omaha's starter, St. Paul opened the scoring with an RBI double off Falter in the top of the 3rd inning to go ahead 1-0.

Gavin Cross responded in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a 2-run home run, his 6th straight game with a homer, to give the Storm Chasers a 2-1 edge and extend his Minor League-leading hitting streak to 19 games.

Falter returned with a scoreless 4th and 5th inning, then in the bottom of the 5th inning, Peyton Wilson hit a solo home run to extend Omaha's lead to 3-1.

Dan Altavilla took over for Falter to begin the top of the 6th inning but surrendered an RBI double and sacrifice fly to tie the game 3-3.

In the top of the 7th inning, Anthony Gose kept the Saints from scoring, then Eli Morgan (4-0) did the same in the top of the 8th inning.

Omaha then put up 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, taking the lead 6-3 behind Jack Pineda's RBI double and Luca Tresh's 2-run single.

Aaron Bummer took over for the top of the 9th inning and went 3-up, 3-down, striking out a pair to earn his first save as a Storm Chaser.

Omaha will host St. Paul again on Wednesday for the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 12:05 P.M. CT and Mason Black is scheduled to start for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

3-Run 8th Inning Propels Omaha Past Salt Lake 6-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers

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