Bulls Split Straight Doubleheader Wednesday Night
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Austin Slater singled home the winning run in the seventh of game two as the Durham Bulls split a doubleheader with the Gwinnett Stripers at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
The Bulls (19-8) trailed the nightcap 4-0 until their five-run rally culminated with Slater's groundball single against reliever Ian Hamilton (L, 2-1) to score pinch-runner Homer Bush as Durham prevailed 5-4.
Durham scored a run in the fourth when Carson Williams streaked home on a wild pitch.
The Bulls closed to within 4-3 in the fifth thanks to an RBI-grounder by Tre Morgan followed by an infield hit by Jacbo Melton which scored Jake Cave.
Tatem Levins hit into a force play in the sixth to bring Slater home to tie the game 4-3.
The seventh began with a single to left by Morgan, followed by a base hit to left from Melton. After two bunts foul, Williams struck out ahead of Slater's game-winning single.
Evan Reifert (W, 4-2) earned the win with a perfect seventh inning.
In the opener, Gwinnett (15-13) scored four times in the first against Mason Englert (L, 0-3).
Durham scored three times in the last of the first thanks to a two-run single from Levins and a single from Logan Driscoll. However, the Stripers pulled away with two in the third and one in the fourth.
Durham brought the tying run to the plate twice in the seventh before Brock Burkhalter closed out Logan Davidson to end the game.
The series continues Thursday night at 6:45 PM ET with Brody Hopkins (4-7, 4.63) expected to oppose Lucas Braun (4-2, 3.82) at 6:45 PM ET.
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