Norfolk Outhit By Worcester in Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-18 | 37-65) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (16-12 | 52-47), 6-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Red Sox hit two home runs in the sixth inning to put away the Tides.

Norfolk was limited to five hits on the night, with four hits coming from two players on multi-hit nights. Jud Fabian went 2-for-4, while Jose Barrero went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Both Tides runs came in the fourth inning, starting with Barrero's RBI single and a Ryan Noda sac fly.

With the game tied 2-2, Worcester took their final lead in sixth with four runs on two home runs. Norfolk's offense was able to load the bases with two outs in the ninth, but could not capitalize in the loss.







International League Stories from July 29, 2026

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