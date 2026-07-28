Syracuse Mets Manager Dick Scott Takes Leave of Absence after Surgery

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







THE NEW YORK METS HAVE RECENTLY RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT REGARDING SYRACUSE METS MANAGER DICK SCOTT

"Dick Scott has taken a leave of absence from the Syracuse Mets so he can deal with a medical issue. He underwent surgery due to a cancer diagnosis in his kidney. He has had successful surgery and is on his way to a full recovery. His goal is to return to the team before the end of the season."

"We are so happy for Dick and his family that he is recovering with a clean bill of health and hope he is able to return this season," added Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets, "Dick has been a stalwart for our team and we wish him all the best in his recovery."







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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