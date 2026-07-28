Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Syracuse

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (12-14, 50-51) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-13, 59-41)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 2.63) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (6-3, 4.61)

SPLIT DECISION: In a grueling series finale clash where both teams rapidly traded momentum, the Rochester Red Wings squeaked out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY laid down two runs, while LF JOEY WIEMER contributed a pair of doubles, with the first opening the game's scoring...three other Wings scored runs, while six different members connected on hits...LHP ERIK TOLMAN secured his first Triple-A win on the mound, allowing just two hits and slating three strikeouts over his sole inning of work...Rochester begins a six-game set at home against Syracuse tonight, sending southpaw JACKSON KENT to the mound against Mets RHP Tobias Myers.

KENT GET ENOUGH: LHP JACKSON KENT will be taking the mound for Rochester in the opening game of their home series against Syracuse, coming off a previous win against Buffalo on 7/23...the southpaw pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits...Kent is set to make his 12th start of the season with the Red Wings after his promotion in May, beginning the season in Double-A Harrisburg with a 2.35 ERA (8 ER/30.2 IP), a WHIP of 0.88, and a .176 batting average against while striking out 38... Across his career, Kent has a WHIP of 1.10 and a batting average against of .225 in Tuesday games.

JOEY DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: In Sunday's series finale against Buffalo, LF JOEY WIEMER hammered a pair of doubles, while driving in a lone runner, finishing the game 2-for-4...the righty is now hitting .311 (19-for-61) with runners on base this season, third among active Red Wings (Min. 60 AB)...the former 2020 fourth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers now has 14 RBI this month, which is good for 12th among International League hitters.

PINCKNEY BLINDERS: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-4 in Sunday's win with a double, a walk, two runs scored and driving in teammate PHILLIP GLASSER for an RBI...this season, the Alabama native has the second-best batting average among all qualified Red Wings (.284), the third-best on-base percentage (.359), and the fourth most walks (36)...in the Nationals era (since 2021) the center fielder ranks second in home runs (34) and fourth in RBI (121).

GLASS ACT: 3B PHILLIP GLASSER reached base three times in Sunday afternoon's contest, registering a pair of singles and a walk, while adding an RBI to cap off a 2-for-4 outing...the first of his two hits was the 350th of his professional career, in just his 324th game...it was Glasser's fourth multi-hit game this month and 17th of the season...the University of Indiana product has a .333 average (15-for-45) in July... Glasser is hitting .403 (31-for-77) when pulling the ball this season, and he's also carrying a .395 BABIP, the fourth best among Triple-A hitters (Min. 75 AB).

ROAD WARRIORS: Rochester wrapped up their six-game set in Buffalo with their 30th road win of the season Sunday afternoon, one shy of their 2025 total with 24 games to play...Red Wings pitchers boast the best BAA (.227) and have logged the most holds (39) among all Triple-A teams when playing on the road...they also rank second in WHIP (1.35), ERA (4.24, 203 ER/431.0 IP), and home runs allowed (T-2nd, 43), T-3rd in saves (15), and fourth in hits (362) and runs allowed (232)...RHP ANDRY LARA made the start on the mound Sunday, and allowed one earned over 3.0 innings of work...he now owns the fifth-best road ERA in the International League at 3.75 (20 ER/48.0 IP), among pitchers that have tossed at least 40.0 innings away from home.

WINGING IT TO ZERO: Rochester's bullpen only gave up two runs on Sunday, while sending six men to the mound scattered over six innings in relief of starter RHP ANDRY LARA on Sunday afternoon...RHP GUS VARLAND and RHP JACK SINCLAIR led the charge, both combining for 3.1 innings pitched, not allowing a run or hit on one while striking out five Bisons...both Varland and Sinclair now join reliever RHP ROBERT CRANZ as the only active Red Wings with a streak of five straight appearances without allowing an earned run... Since returning from the All-Star break on 7/17, the Red Wings bullpen owns the best ERA in the International League (2.15, 11 ER/46.0 IP)...they also rank second in strikeouts (57) and sixth in BAA (.217).

RED WINGS REWIND...1966: Exactly 60 years ago today, RHP DAVE VINEYARD delivered the ninth 9.0-inning no-hitter in Red Wings franchise history...the then 25-year-old struck out four and walked six in a 1-0 victory over Toledo...it is one of 10 9.0-inning no-hitters in franchise history, and one of 23 overall...Vineyard went on to throw a second no-hitter the following season, in a 2-1 win against the Red Wings with Toronto.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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