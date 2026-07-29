Saints Cooled off by Hot Storm Chasers in 6-3 Loss

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - If the St. Paul Saints are to make noise in the second half, they're going to need to win on the road. With 48 games remaining, 30 of them are away from CHS Field. In their first test on Tuesday night at Werner Park, the Saints gave up three runs in the eighth and fell 6-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers.

In the third the Saints struck first when Walker Jenkins walked with two outs, stole second, and scored on a ground rule double by Kyler Fedko making it 1-0.

The lead lasted until the bottom of the inning when Kyle Isbel walked with one out and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Gavin Cross, his 11th of the season and sixth consecutive game with a long ball, putting the Storm Chasers up 2-1.

Peyton Wilson added another home run for the Storm Chasers as he led off the fifth with a solo shot to left, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 3-1.

The first two hitters got aboard in the sixth for the Saints as Matt Wallner singled to right-center and Aaron Sabato doubled to left-center scoring Wallner cutting the deficit to 3-2. With one out Tristan Gray reached on a throwing error by third baseman Abraham Toro that sent Sabato to third. Ben Ross tied the game at three with a sacrifice fly.

The game stayed tied until the eighth when the Storm Chasers plated three. With one out Matthew Lugo singled to right and Brett Squires walked putting runners at first and second. Jack Pineda lined an RBI single putting the Storm Chasers up 4-3. After a pitching change, Grant Hartwig got a big strikeout of Abraham Toro, but Luca Tresh reached out and poked a two-run single to left for some insurance and a 6-3 lead.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park at 12:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Trent Baker (3-3, 6.29) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Mason Black (0-2, 6.54). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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