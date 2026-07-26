Hays, Pereira, and Weber Homer in Sunday Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights won for the fifth time in six games with an impressive 7-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday. Charlotte received Home Runs from both of their Major League rehab players, Austin Hays and Everson Pereira, as well as production from all across the batting order to hold off a strong Norfolk team.

The Tides struck first with a solo Home Run in the third inning; however, the Knights rallied for the contest's next six runs with a pair of tallies in the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames.

Riley Unroe's two-run triple put the Knights on the board in the fourth. Hays and Pereira then hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, and in the sixth, a passed ball combined with a Mario Camilletti RBI single made the score 6-1 after six.

Norfolk battled back with a three-run Home Run in the top of the seventh, but the Tides were unable to solve the Knights' bullpen the rest of the way. Andy Weber added a solo shot for Charlotte in the eighth; his third round-tripper of the series.

Peyton Pallette led the way on the mound in his first start of the season. Duncan Davitt followed with three solid innings and both Jairo Iriarte and Zach Franklin delivered scoreless appearances.

Next up for Charlotte is a six-game road trip against the Nashville Sounds. Game One in Nashville is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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