Durham Settles for Split Series at Memphis

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN - The Memphis Redbirds hit five homers in scintillating heat to defeat the Durham Bulls 12-4 at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.

With heat indices topping at 118 degrees, the Redbirds (11-16) struck for three homers in the second against Bulls starter Joe Boyle (L, 1-5) and reliever Cam Hill. Victor Scott hit a three-run homer to snap a 1-1 tie, then Joshua Baez stroked his minor-league tying 31st of the season with a man on to bump the lead to 6-1. After a walk, Hill replaced Boyle and surrendered a two-run shot to Thomas Saggese for an 8-1 Redbirds lead.

Nolan Gorman and Cesar Prieto also went deep for Memphis.

Boyle lasted just 1 1/3 innings, permitting seven runs, four hits, five walks, one balk, one hit by pitch and two homers. Trevor Martin threw two perfect innings with four strikeouts, while Evan Reifert tossed a scoreless eighth.

Logan Driscoll, who caught the 2-hour, 51-minute game soaked in sweat, went 3-4 with a solo homer in the eighth inning to lead the Bulls' (18-7) offense.

After splitting the six-game set with first-half champion Memphis, the Bulls return home on Tuesday night against the Gwinnett Stripers at 6:45 PM ET.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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